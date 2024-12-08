How would you rate episode 10 of

This is, hands-down, the funniest episode of the show thus far. The reaction scenes, the voice acting, and the comedic timing were perfect. These moments are so funny because they came from very believable character moments. What happens when two socially awkward and distant individuals are forced to confront an overly emotional and mature situation? The answer is a lot of internal screaming…and quiet external screaming!

I feel bad for both of these goobers for different reasons. I feel bad for Takuya because he is clueless. From his perspective, he got ghosted by the girl he likes after confessing to her and got yelled at to go on a date and now that they are here, she is treating him very passively and not properly communicating anything that is going on. On the other hand, I feel bad for Rika because of the sad things she is internally monologuing about. This girl doesn't think she deserves anyone's time or attention because she's some freak who likes maps. She loves everything she does, but also projects how she thinks other people see her. Her master plan is “No one could like me when I'm enjoying myself!”

That brings us to the part of the episode that I knew was going to happen and that's Rika's plan completely backfiring. Not only does Takuya still like her, he seems even more smitten with her than anything because he gets to see her as her happiest self. While there still isn't a lot of direct talking between them, it's nice that they both internally came to the same conclusion that they want to be together and that they need to stop running away. I also liked the follow-up regarding how things aren't exactly clear given the unorthodox nature of how they started talking in the first place. However, that might be resolved in an equally unorthodox way, because the end of this episode heavily implies that the mysterious voice on the phone has finally spoken to the boss. The message of this episode is that regardless of how you see yourself or how the circumstances started, it doesn't make your feelings for each other any less genuine.

