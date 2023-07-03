How would you rate episode 24 of

And so we come at last to the final Suletta Sunday. Just to confirm out of the gate, this is a finale-ass finale. Full of tight, tidy (some might say too tidy) resolutions and wrapping on a cozy time-skip for good measure. We are almost certainly not getting a sequel season or series out of this. Perhaps, it's a good thing given the often precarious path G-Witch walked to barely make it across the satisfying finish line denied to so many other Gundam series. What we have here is certainly the series going out on its terms, in ways that should leave most viewers reasonably satisfied, if not wholly wowed.

It helps that a lot of the thematic elements of G-Witch had already been mostly handled over the previous few episodes. Suletta and Miorine have moved forward through their character arcs pretty much to completion, putting them in a position to believably carry out the final big, resolving actions of this ending and go home happily. The only one remaining to get any exploration is, perhaps appropriately, Prospera. After having it out with Miorine's last episode, Mommy Dearest manages to turn the tables for just one more moment so Suletta (and Ericht) can have a chance to talk her down. All the way here at the end, it's fun to see Prospera still able to slip into being the same old Prospera, trying to guilt Suletta into allowing Quiet Zero to go off. It encapsulates one last gasp of conceptual questions for G-Witch, embodying the idea of the stodgy older generation clinging to power, benefitting from the efforts of their children to do so. It begs the question of who, if anyone, has the "right" to inherit the future, or if we simply have to blow past our parents' machinations in a wave of defiant rainbows and corporate liquidation.

Turning Prospera down and/or around ends up being but one of all the other threads that get tied up in just a couple of fell swoops in this finale. I am, as with everything else here, mostly fine with it. I think most of us had guessed that what was left of the Aerial would combine with the Calibarn somehow, giving Suletta (and a few others) that last wind to take out the space laser, Quiet Zero, and, well, everything. We are wholly in the "Permet can do anything" phase of writing here. So yeah, while it is neat to see El4n one more time, alongside cameos from a bunch of other dead characters, their deployment and role in this resolution effectively feels akin to the tomato code from a previous couple of episodes. In that, yes, you certainly did find some space where that could be written in, but it was pretty much the only space you'd left available.

Similarly, there's the way they tie up the corporate side of the story, and that might bring out my most contentious feelings on this finale. Don't get me wrong, Miorine, at last, getting so fed up with the bureaucratic business complex that she just dissolves the whole thing is, itself, a perfect capstone to her arc and a reasonable place for G-Witch's capitalistic criticisms to lead to. But beyond that, there's perfunctory, and then there's this move immediately resolving everything including the Space Assembly League's moves, the influence of Peil Technologies, Elan Prime's always-nebulous place in the narrative, and even getting the Dawn of Fold to stand down! It all wholly confirms just how ancillary aspects like the Assembly League or the Dawn of Fold were, meant to be but plot devices that could provide character development to people like Guel, or as mere facilitators of some kind of big finale-level threat, without really getting to explore the ideas of government overreach or anti-corporate terrorism as they were nominally designed for. These elements will likely stick out as the most wasted upon going back and rewatching this show.

If many of the mechanical story elements of this finale felt like they had to manually flip dominoes down instead of letting them knock each other over naturally—they do get the presentation of it all right along the way. As they should, with a reported over 90 key animators working on this thing, not that G-Witch was ever in any sort of time-crunched production crisis, oh no. The raw tone of it all, the vibes land perfectly, with particular mind paid to strong shots of the robots like Calibarn and all the framing and superimposing of Eri over it all. Given that the genesis of this plot was about letting her exist more substantially in the world, it feels appropriate that Ericht has her interactions be what brings everything together and effectively fixes it all by the end. She's had an ethereal presence in the story since before we were entirely sure she was canned in the Aerial, so having her presence put in as more palpable at the very end is probably the most effectively realized through-line this finale gets.

Since finishing the episode and writing through this review, I've gone back and forth on if I would have preferred The Witch from Mercury to have swung for the fences with a more ambitious finish, even as that might have wound up crashing and burning, versus this casual little hop-off into a guaranteed, but unsurprising, stuck landing that we got. It fits its influences, anyway, as Shakespeare's comedies like The Tempest (tragically influenced and more romantic as that one even was) weren't not known for tying things up tidily by their final curtain. To that end, the final resolution of G-Witch's the three-years-later epilogue (hey, same as Birdie Wing !) is easily its most crowd-pleasing. Sure, it's only a little galling that Prospera seemingly gets off scot-free and is allowed to retire to Suletta's big farm upstate. But Suletta and Miorine are happily married, and Eri is still around as some sort of cyber-spirit serving as an adorably snarky sister-in-law. And I got to see Secelia in business wear, meaning I, personally, absolutely won.

Honestly, the most radical, shocking thing about G-Witch's ending might be how definitive of an ending it is. The titling around this episode and its multiple end cards make abundantly clear that things are exceedingly done, with virtually no ramps left open. You almost have to respect the people behind it for committing that hard to not milking the series, even as I suspect we'll be seeing many additional model kits trotted out based on this series for years to come. But a complete story, in this franchise , in this medium, is an appreciably rare thing. G-Witch maybe didn't entirely live up to its potential, but it didn't squander it all or the goodwill it courted from fans either. The ride this series took us on over the past year was the most interesting thing about it, so perhaps landing at a destination so satisfying it winds up unsatisfying was the best we could have hoped for in getting there.

