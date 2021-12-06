Another episode of Wano and we have… more… Wano. I can't say this one did much to hold my attention, and I definitely experienced a fair amount of Wano fatigue while watching. Between the magnitude of the arc overall and the sheer length of the battle of Onigashima, there's a higher threshold needed to keep the story engaging. Episode 1002, sadly, did not do much in that regard.
I think the real problem with X Drake's betrayal is that it is both too much and too little at the same time. It's one more plot thread, one more Thing that is going on in a busy story with dozens of plot threads already. It draws focus away from the other cast members – both old favorites and Wano-specific characters – who I'd much rather be following. In that sense it is too much and feels overwhelming...but it is also kind of shallow? We spend an inordinate amount of time with X Drake this week, but very little comes of it. He throws a grenade and bickers a bit with Zoro and… that's kind of it. But the episode spends so much time on him that it feels like padding for time.
On the positive side, we get lots of Usopp and Nami this week. Their relationship is one of my favorites in the Straw Hat crew, a playful brother-sister bond and shared sense of “Oh God we are so out of our depth” in most of the circumstances they found themselves in. Usopp shooting his funny tricks shots and generally goofing around is a joy and to my mind it's more engaging than Ulti and Page 1's… dynamic? Vibe? Whatever they have going on which is mostly just Ulti screaming. That said, she and Page 1 do turn into giant dinosaurs so I'll cut them some slack (and X Drake too I guess). Geez, there sure are a lot of transforming dinosaur people in this arc about Mad Max rockers fighting time travelling samurai and frat house pirates.
Today's big updates in the guide include a new collection of stories from manga legends Akira Toriyama and Junji Ito!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Winter 2021 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime television premiere as it airs at the beginning of a season. Now, doing something like that for manga is tricky - th...
A game with this many strengths is easy to recommend, which is why it's unfortunate that the current game is ridden with typos, ill-fitting text, and the telltale signs of a hastily edited machine translation.― Cupid Parasite opens with some of the trashiest male love interests you could possibly imagine. One guy is exclusively interested in meeting women who are already "taken." Another literally c...
ANN spoke to the novel's original creator Zappon and the anime's director Makoto Hoshino about the subtle themes and world of this RPG-like fantasy.― In the story of Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, the protagonist tries to find a new destiny after leaving the hero's party. ANN spoke to the novel's original creator Zappon and the anime's director Mak...
Videos to be archived during hiatus, intended for update to further develop her― Popular virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Kizuna Ai will go on indefinite hiatus after her online "Kizuna Ai The Last Live 'hello, world 2022'" concert on February 26. The announcement posted in Japanese, English, and Chinese on Saturday cited an update to "future activities with the goal of further developing Kizuna Ai" as the...
Report: New subscription service to allow users to pay monthly fee to access catalog of modern, classic games― The Bloomberg news website reported on Friday that Sony is planning to launch a new service in spring 2022 that would rival Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. According to the report, the service would be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and would allow users to pay a mo...
The peace and solitude of rural spaces is a persistent theme throughout the book, and there is something that feels a bit idealized about that, making it clear that the stories were written by someone who had lived more urban than rural for most of their life.― The second of seven projected volumes collecting the works of famed GARO mangaka Yoshiharu Tsuge, Red Flowers contains stories from 1967-68....
A Man and His Cat is one of those series where you can judge how effective it is by how many times each volume puts you on the verge of tears.― A Man and His Cat is one of those series where you can judge how effective it is by how many times each volume puts you on the verge of tears. They aren't always sad tears, although this book definitely has a few of those moments; rather, they're sometimes t...
Heidi has the latest on Spike Chunsoft and Kazutaka Kodaka's new title, plus those of you holding out for the Dragon Maid game might want to temper your expectations.― December has officially begun, and that means it's CRIMMASTIME! It's time to get in the mood for joy, holiday cheer, gifts, and hoarding currency in your gacha game of choice to pull those elusive, exclusive Christmas units. It's also...
Looking for your next page-turner? ANN's Rebecca Silverman will help you find your new favorite, whether its a famous vampire hunter, a planet of orcs, or a tsundere villainess!― Every season at this point is a good one for light novels. That holds doubly true if you're not sick of isekai, and I have to admit that, while I sometimes despair of it as a genre, I do still enjoy it. (I blame my childhoo...
If you read Interspecies Reviewers and thought, “This is fine, but I'd really like to read it from the ladies' perspective,” Call Girl in Another World may be the book for you.― If you read Interspecies Reviewers and thought, “This is fine, but I'd really like to read it from the ladies' perspective,” Call Girl in Another World may be the book for you. There are, on the surface, some definite simila...
Writer and author Daniel Dockery hones in on the permeating anger of the shonen classic.― If I could describe Yu Yu Hakusho in one word, it would be “seething.” It's also exciting, violent, funny and thoughtful, but most of all, it's seething. There's a vein of resentment that runs through the entire thing, a kind of anger at circumstance that seems to upend whatever satisfying fist-pumping thrills ...