With his gruff way of talking and overwhelming physical strength, it's easy to forget that Garfiel is still just a 15-year-old kid—and an emotionally stunted one at that. Not only is he dealing with the fact that he took a life, he has all the lasting trauma that comes from his mother's death/amnesia. Subaru has become his rock—the one person he can count on unquestionably. Thus, it's no surprise that the thought of losing him makes Garfiel an anxious, weepy mess.

However, Garfiel's personality leaves him with that kind of clarity that is so common in children. He doesn't see all the complex doubts, worries, and circumstances facing Subaru and the others. To him, it's simple: the people need a hero to give them hope. And he sees Subaru as a hero, even though Subaru does not.

The “restarting from zero” scene in the first season is Subaru's defining moment. It's where Subaru fully commits to giving up his ego—discarding the idea that he is “special.” He isn't the lead in some isekai fantasy, destined to save the world and get the girl. He's just a normal guy—a fish out of water trying to help the girl he loves in any way he can.

However, the trick is that he hasn't realized how far he has grown since then. He's no longer all talk and bluster. He has done things—impossible things. Even those who do not like him respect him. And now, thanks to Garfiel's words, he's confronted with the truth: He has become the hero he once deluded himself into thinking he was.

All that's left is for Subaru to take the title. Of course, by doing so—by announcing it to the world—he would also take on the weight of responsibility for his claim. A hero is not just responsible for his own life but for all who put their safety in his hands.

Subaru quickly realizes he's already taken that kind of responsibility—without consciously deciding to. He's helped people because he wanted to—because it felt right to do so. Emilia, Ram, Beatrice, Garfiel—he's taken responsibility for all their lives. He's been living the hero role for a long time now—he just didn't see it till it was pointed out. All that changes now is that the group of people he's got to protect is about to get a lot bigger.

So Subaru makes his long, often rambling speech—one that tasks everyone with an internal battle while he and his friends handle the outside one. If they can keep their hopes up, support each other mentally in this time of crisis, and not give in to despair, he will take care of the rest. After all, if this normal guy can kill an Archbishop of Sin, then surely they can all be kind to each other while they wait.

And now that Subaru has put himself out there and bolstered the population's morale, all that's left is to see how the Archbishops react—and something tells me it will be bloody.

• Subaru, did you just offhandedly announce you killed Wrath's “husband”? That's going to have consequences real soon.

• I didn't miss that quick cut showing that Reinhard's father escaped. I hope he's just planning to run away and not interfere more.

• I much prefer this Emilia to the pre-Sanctuary one. Her innocence and kindness, combined with absolute conviction, makes her feel incredibly powerful—even when she's technically a prisoner.

• I wonder if the Sloth witch factor has affected Subaru as it did Petelgeuse. Petelgeuse's slothful nature was a mental thing as opposed to a physical one. He was unable to change his way of thinking, to evolve and adapt. For Subaru, maybe he's stuck mentally at that time, shortly after he decided to restart from zero—filled with determination that doesn't allow him to give up.

