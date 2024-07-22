How would you rate episode 6 of

Does anyone else just feel bad for all the elves that were brutally murdered during today's action sequence even though they were brainwashed and probably had no say in the situation? No? Just me? OK.

Joking aside, Suicide Squad ISEKAI is finally giving us emotional weight to everything. Don't get me wrong, I like the high-octane action and quips as much as the next person but I was genuinely curious if we would delve into some of the psychological complexities these characters display in the comics. A lot of it is still surface-level right now but there is potential for it to be explored more later on.

This is probably the first episode where I thought “Someone should've seriously died during this scene”. It was a one-sided fight that emotionally, psychologically, and physically overwhelmed our team. It feels like everyone survived only because the plot needed them to in order to keep going. There were so many instances where Harley in particular probably shouldn't have been able to fight as evenly as she did with everybody. I don't think Rick's bluff should've worked considering what we know about the show so far and I'm assuming Enchantress pulled some shenanigans to save everybody from getting fatally shot—but to what end I don't know. I understand this is supposed to be the second-half low point but I think the show could do better to make it more believable as to why everyone survived. This is all ironic considering that this is probably the most coordinated these characters have been. They had each other's backs, executing strategies without even saying a word to each other. While I am sure a lot of that was fueled by the frustration of seeing the prisoners slaughtered right in front of them, it was cool to see everybody genuinely act like a team even if it didn't amount to much.

This episode got me thinking if the anime would kill any characters in the long run. It's called the Suicide Squad and, in most media, at least one character dies before the end of a story run. We know it won't be Harley because of marketing but everyone else has gotten pretty much equal screen time so it could be anybody. I'm putting my money on King Shark.

