Episode 8 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World leans into the tokusatsu half of the equation more fully than any previous entry.

I, of course, love this.

I've made no secret that a big part of my appreciation for this show is in the incorporation of tokusatsu elements. Thus far the theming has mostly been around Togo, how his powers are used, and the occasional foe (like in last week's episode). There have been shorter flashbacks that show us a bit of Togo's world and some Super Sentai stylings here and this week we are treated to an entire episode of a Sentai show that never was. There is the framing device of the conversation happening in the Sun Elves' forest, but this is a Super Sentai episode played straight. We don't even have a typical title sequence but get the Kizuna team's opening!

Or as straight as a Super Sentai episode can be as this is full of the madcap charm and burning passions that characterize modern tokusatsu. Togo delves into his backstory with his adoptive family and this becomes the wedge issue between him and his adoptive brother. Of course, this culminates in a villain arming the brother with evil piano powers, and hot-blooded fights ensue - classic stuff. Sprinkled throughout the genuine pathos are the other charms of a Super Sentai season: hilarious asides (like Togo saying he got burned at the cross and whipped in school), eye-roll-inducing puns (Miffy Mouse lol), and giant mecha action. I know it already feels like I've been a bit spoiled getting an entire episode dedicated to this, but I sure hope this isn't the last time we travel to the modern day and see the Kizuna team in action. I also hope in some small way that this can encourage anime fans to check out tokusatsu - it's a great space.

The ending sequence with the cards was also rather cool but existentially horrifying (again, tokusatsu tradition). Makes me wonder if next week we're getting a Yu-Gi-Oh! -themed villain.

