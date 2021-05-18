How would you rate episode 7 of

Could we have been wrong about Prince Kyle? A little, perhaps. He's definitely more self-aware than has been implied before – he comments to his prime minister-in-waiting that he realizes now that he made a mistake ignoring Sei when the summoning originally went down. Basically he made an assumption based on Salutania's class system, looking at Sei's “plain” clothing (a business suit) and tired demeanor and deciding that she was a servant, and in Kyle's privileged world, servants do not become important people like The Saint. Aira, on the other hand, is the only daughter of doting parents who enjoy dressing her up in expensive, frilly clothes, and she's in the much-less-stressful position of high school student. Simply put, she looked like the more likely candidate to Kyle's eyes, and so she's the one he went with.

And that, my friends, is how a prince falls from grace.

Or this one, anyway, and it's definitely something he's well aware of, especially when Damian hands him a report on Sei's little limb-regenerating stunt. His wholehearted embrace of Aira could easily cost him the throne since Salutania doesn't adhere to laws of primogeniture when it comes to passing down the crown and his younger brother Prince Rayne (whom we meet for the first time this week) even looks like a more reasonable guy right down to his hairstyle. But if there's one point emphatically in Kyle's favor that we can get from this week's Aira-centric episode, it's that he really does care about Aira and what happens to her. He knows she's having a hard time fitting in (although maybe not that it's in large part his fault) and he worries about what will happen to her if Sei is, in fact, the actual Saint. He started out badly, but he may end up doing the right thing in the end.

The more important person here, though, is Aira. Her transition to her new world was inarguably harder than Sei's, primarily because she's so much younger. As a working adult, Sei knows how to stand up for herself, how to figure things out, and mostly just how to survive a difficult situation. Aira has none of that – the poor girl didn't even learn how to stand up for herself in terms of what she wanted to wear, as we see when she looks longingly, both in Salutania and in Japan, at a plain, dark blue dress while being guided to a fluffy, frilly pink one. Nothing in her life has prepared her for being on her own, and if Kyle and Damian are the only people willing to help her out with it, then they're the people she's going to stick with…even if she clearly longs to have some girl friends as well.

That's really the saddest takeaway from this episode – no one is actually paying enough attention to Aira to realize what she wants. Kyle's figured out that she's not entirely comfortable and happy, but that's at least as much due to her breaking down in tears after being summoned as anything else, and he's gotten ahold of the wrong end of the stick in terms of the situation at school, assuming that the girls are harassing her. Aira may think she's being bullied, of course, even though that doesn't appear to be the case, given her interaction with Liz, simply because of cultural differences. But the point is that Aira isn't all that happy, and even if she has gotten comfortable with Kyle and his cronies, Kyle at least knows that that may not be lasting all that much longer, and his “protection” of Aira could end up backfiring.

The Saint's magic power may be omnipotent, but what happens to the girl who turns out not to be the Saint? That no one really knows the answer is probably the most worrying thing of all.

