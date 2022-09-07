How would you rate episode 10 of

Is anyone else getting the feeling that Tokyo Mew Mew New may be about to rush its ending? Because that's what this episode is saying to me. Viewers familiar with the original anime version and/or the source manga all knew that Ichigo going full feline was something that had been conspicuously missing from the story thus far, but introducing it in episode ten of twelve isn't a great look, especially since it combines with what appears to be Kish's final battle strategy: a giant soot-filled cocoon over Tokyo Tower that would do Lord Grandfather proud. With only two episodes of the season remaining, that's a big risk, even if a second cour is going to be announced at the end of them. (I would not be averse to such a thing, especially if it brought in Mew Berry from Tokyo Mew Mew a la Mode .)

Fortunately, Cat Ichigo is just as wonderful in execution as in concept. Ryo clearly knows it's coming, because he's seen how Ichigo's integration with her animal counterpart is proceeding far faster than anticipated, and presumably that's at least in part why he crashes Ichigo and Aoyama's mini-date; if anything is going to push her into a full transformation, it's the fluttery feelings she gets from being around her crush. But he's also got a vested interest in making sure that Aoyama doesn't get this particular girl, even if Ichigo is blissfully unaware of his crush on her in true shoujo heroine style. Regretfully for Ichigo, Ryo's really bad at interventions, and all he does is end up speeding up the process…although he is there to pick up Miss Kitty when she does transform.

Hands down, the best parts of this episode all belong to Ichigo's feline body language. Some of it is classic cat, like the overwhelming urge to groom in the middle of doing something else. Others are more Loony Tunes than anything, but the exaggerated expressions, both facial and physical, really work to show us what a perfect blend of human and cat Ichigo has become. (She also rocks sexy kitty pose, possibly unintentionally.) If anything shows her to be more girl than cat, it's her nervousness about being in Aoyama's bathroom with him; a lifetime of having cats has proven to me beyond the shadow of a doubt that if you're in the bathroom, so are the cats, no matter what you're doing or not wearing. (I've even had a couple who got in the shower with me. That was weird.) Also fun is the rivalry Ichigo has with Aoyama's dog; the use of “date” and “walkies” as comparable activities is a definite highlight.

It's a good thing there's so much fun cat stuff, because a few other elements in this episode just aren't quite working, and that's not including that rushed feeling. Mostly Ichigo's position as “leader” doesn't feel as merited as the other characters seem to think it is; she's absolutely the main heroine, but frankly Mint and Zakuro exhibit much more leadership, and Lettuce is the one who found the first Mew Aqua. They'll need her for the fight, but not having her for the search doesn't seem nearly as important. I'm also still a bit creeped out by the whole “bell = ownership” thing, but I realize that I'm in the minority there, so I'll just mention it and move on.

Whether we're headed for a quick finale or a second cour , this is a very mixed episode. It mostly balances out the concerning bits with good cat content, but ultimately how satisfying the series ends up may depend upon whether or not it gets longer to tell its story.

