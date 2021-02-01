Advertorial
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Returns to Grand Summoners with More Content!
by Good Smile Company (Paid Advertisement),
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime returns to the #1 anime RPG, Grand Summoners, on January 29th with powered-up units and tons of content!
What is GRAND SUMMONERS
Grand Summoners is an epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge pixel art graphics!
Participate in multiplayer quests where 4 players work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content where players face-off using their best units and equips. Players can also team up and compete in Raids for valuable rewards!
Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50-plus hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-player missions combined!
In-game units from Slime will be appearing in special Holiday (Feb. 9th) and Traditional New Year's style (Feb. 18) following maintenance!
Make sure to check out the overall complete schedule!
Get Anime-style and Limited Edition Holiday Slime units:
-Complete your Slime collection with three types of Slime units! (1/29 ~ 3/4)
-Anime Slime Units (Jan. 29th): Rimuru, Milim, Benimaru
-Get powered-up Slime units straight from the Anime!
-Holiday Slime Units (Feb. 9th): Santa Rimuru, Santa Milim, Santa Shion
-Special Holiday-themed units with more power than ever!
-New Years Units (Feb. 18th): Samurai Rimuru, Kimono Milim
-Element-shifted New Years units featuring incredible power!
Login Bonus Specials:
-Slime Revival Login Bonus features all-new chat stickers and rare rewards.
-Get a chance to summon the latest Holiday and New Years Slime units with Daily Summon Giveaway Login Bonuses.
FREE Upgradable 5 Star Rimuru Unit:
- Complete the original Slime quest missions to get Rimuru's Slime-form unit guaranteed (after completing the tutorial).
- Play special Slime advanced quests to collect Limit Break Rimuru units to MAX the LUCK of Rimuru (Slime-form) to 120 -- which earns more rare item drops during quests and Crossover-unit-exclusive power-ups!
Get Signature and Limited Edition Slime Equipment:
-Get free signature and limited event equipment from the original Anime series, such as Milim's Clothes, Rimuru's Sword and Rimuru's Clothes.
-Holiday and New Year equipment based on the limited edition Rimuru, Milim and Shion units are available from both event quests and limited equipment summons.
Slime Chat Stickers:
-Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated Slime chat stickers! Complete the collection of key Slime moments in chat sticker form, including Rimuru, Milim, Benimaru, Shion,Shuna and even Gobta!
-Log in and trade event items during the event quest to obtain exclusive Slime Chat Stickers!
Anime-Inspired High Quality Unit Artwork:
-Illustrations that look like they're straight from the Anime series bring Slime characters to life in both illustration and pixel form!
An Epic Crossover Featuring 4 Slime Events:
-Starting with a revival of the 2-part original crossover. The new Christmas event will go live on Feb. 9th, followed by the new Traditional Japanese New Year's event going live on Feb. 18th.
-Enjoy the heartwarming interaction between Rimuru, Rayas and their friends who have come to Raktehelm once again to celebrate the season!
Crossover Fully Voiced by Slime's Original Cast:
-Featuring all-new voiceovers from the original voice actors, collect all units to listen to their iconic anime catchphrases and original character lines in Japanese!
-Rimuru, voiced by Miho Okasaki
-Milim, voiced by Rina Hidaka
-Benimaru, voiced by Makoto Furukawa
-Shion, voiced by M・A・O
Get Crystals with New Player Assist Systems:
-Veteran players are rewarded for helping new players by awarding Crystals, Lucky Gems and more when joining a Multiplayer room hosted by someone under Rank 80.
-For players under Rank 80, every Summoner you quest with for the first time gives you Crystals, totaling 140 altogether!
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action and don't miss the epic That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS today on iOS and Android. You may also visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.
©GOOD SMILE COMPANY,INC./ NextNinja Co.,Ltd.Based on the manga “TENSEI SHITARA SLIME DATTA KEN” by Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, Mitz Vah, originally serialized in the Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine published by Kodansha Ltd.
© Taiki Kawakami,Fuse, KODANSHA/“Ten-Sura” Project.
