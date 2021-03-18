Advertorial
This Transforming Unicorn Gundam May Not Be the Life-Size Odaiba Gundam But it's the Next Best Thing
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
Since 2017, a life-size, transforming Unicorn Gundam has stood tall in Tokyo's Odaiba. Several times a day, it transforms in a flurry of light and sound, bringing the anime into the real world. While you can't exactly take something so massive home with you, this transforming Unicorn Gundam bust is a pretty good alternative.
Now available at Premium Bandai USA, the REAL EXPERIENCE MODEL RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM (AUTO-TRANS edition) measures in at over a foot tall. With the touch of a button, it transforms: the faceplate rotates and the horn splits in two. But that's far from all it does.
This model can recreate seven different Unicorn Gundam transformation scenes from across the anime. During these scenes, the eyes light up and the psycho-frame glows either green or red while voices and sound effects play. This even includes the ending theme song “StarRingChild.”
Of course, before all that, you'll need to build it. This Unicorn Gundam bust is also a Gunpla plastic model. You'll need to assemble the head and chest around its skeletal core. But don't worry, the parts snap together and no glue is necessary.
The REAL EXPERIENCE MODEL RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM (AUTO-TRANS edition) can be pre-ordered for $540 at Premium Bandai USA. And if you're looking for a bit of a discount, Premium Bandai is currently giving out free shipping coupons to first-time shoppers. Click here for all the details.
As with the majority of products on Premium Bandai USA,the REAL EXPERIENCE MODEL RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM (AUTO-TRANS edition) is limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order. Only a limited number of orders will be accepted before pre-orders close. So get your order in while you still have the chance!
And if you're looking for more Gundam merch, Premium Bandai is currently offering a clothing line based on the “Red Comet” Char Aznable, several exclusive Gunpla models, and even a reimagining of an SD Gundam as a realistic Gundam. Be sure to check them out!
Image copyright: ©SOTSU・SUNRISE
Now available at Premium Bandai USA, the REAL EXPERIENCE MODEL RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM (AUTO-TRANS edition) measures in at over a foot tall. With the touch of a button, it transforms: the faceplate rotates and the horn splits in two. But that's far from all it does.
This model can recreate seven different Unicorn Gundam transformation scenes from across the anime. During these scenes, the eyes light up and the psycho-frame glows either green or red while voices and sound effects play. This even includes the ending theme song “StarRingChild.”
Of course, before all that, you'll need to build it. This Unicorn Gundam bust is also a Gunpla plastic model. You'll need to assemble the head and chest around its skeletal core. But don't worry, the parts snap together and no glue is necessary.
The REAL EXPERIENCE MODEL RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM (AUTO-TRANS edition) can be pre-ordered for $540 at Premium Bandai USA. And if you're looking for a bit of a discount, Premium Bandai is currently giving out free shipping coupons to first-time shoppers. Click here for all the details.
As with the majority of products on Premium Bandai USA,the REAL EXPERIENCE MODEL RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM (AUTO-TRANS edition) is limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order. Only a limited number of orders will be accepted before pre-orders close. So get your order in while you still have the chance!
And if you're looking for more Gundam merch, Premium Bandai is currently offering a clothing line based on the “Red Comet” Char Aznable, several exclusive Gunpla models, and even a reimagining of an SD Gundam as a realistic Gundam. Be sure to check them out!
Image copyright: ©SOTSU・SUNRISE
discuss this in the forum |