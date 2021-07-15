GRAND SUMMONERS surprises again in its massively updated collaboration with the popular anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Shield Hero Crossover Highlights

Everyone joining GRAND SUMMONERS can get ★5 Naofumi Iwatani for FREE by completing the collab quest! Plus, get a chance to win ★5 Limited Shield Hero units for FREE every day during the month-long “Season 2” crossover! Highlights include:

Get summon tickets for powered-up ★5 Shield Hero units every day!

Summon Raphtalia, Filo and Melty, all fully voiced by the original cast!

Upgrade Shield Hero crossover characters' LUCK to customize their stats!

Equip Legends with super-powered Shield Hero inspired Equipment!

Play the epic story event to relive favorite moments from the anime series!

Earn Shield Hero chat stickers and rewards from farming the event quest!

Naofumi's trusty travel partners also join Grand Summoners! Summon Raphtalia, Filo and Melty along with Shield Hero-inspired equipment, including Naofumi's True “Shield of Rage”, “Raphtalia's Sword” and other key anime items!

Players can also earn adorable chat stickers and rare items by playing the original Shield Hero story event as well!

Join Shield Hero's Crossover Giveaway!

During the month-long Crossover, players can join Shield Hero's GiveLab Crossover Giveaway by visiting Grand Summoners Twitter page!

Enter via GiveLab and complete missions to make multiple entries towards amazing prizes! Shield Hero's Giveaway will last until September 16th so don't miss out and make sure to visit Grand Summoners' social media pages for details!

What is GRAND SUMMONERS?

Grand Summoners is an epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge pixel art graphics!

Quest in multiplayer where 4 players work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content where players face-off using their best units and equipment. Players can also team up and compete in 12-player Raids for valuable rewards!

Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50-plus hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-player missions combined!

Summon for FREE Shield Hero characters every day!

Players get a daily chance to summon 5-star Raphtalia, Filo and Melty for free for the entire crossover! Play every day to complete your Shield Hero team!

Anime-Inspired High Quality Unit Artwork:

Illustrations and pixel animation that look like they're straight from the Anime series bring Shield Hero characters to life!

Upgrade Shield Hero characters' LUCK!

For the first time ever in Grand Summoners, all 4 Shield Hero units can be upgraded to 120 LUCK! Farm Shield Hero's advanced quests to collect “Crossover Gems” that can be used to MAX their LUCK to 120!

With this massive update, players can now customize their Shield Hero Legends' stats! Allocate LUCK points as you like, boosting their Attack, Defense and even adding a second crest to Raphtalia, Filo and Melty!

Crossover characters -- like Shield Hero Units -- have a special advantage of being upgradable to 120 LUCK! Having more LUCK earns more item drops during quests, helping you get the most out of every battle!

Free Shield Hero-inspired equipment

Get Shield Hero-inspired equipment items for Raphtalia, Filo and Melty for a limited-time! The following equips can be acquired by playing the exclusive Crossover Event.

Farmable Shield Hero Event Equipment:



Small Shield (Defense ★5)

(Defense ★5) Raphtalia's Sword (Physical Attack ★5)

Unleash Shield Hero units' power with their signature equips!

Shield Hero fans can unlock crossover units' true powers by summoning equipment, inspired by fan-favorite key items from the Anime series!

Limited Shield Hero Equipment:



True “Shield of Rage” (Heal ★5)

(Heal ★5) Melty's Clothes (Support ★5)

(Support ★5) Filo's Hairpin (Magic Attack ★5)

(Magic Attack ★5) Melty's Shoes (Magic Attack ★5)

(Magic Attack ★5) Raphtalia's Outfit (Physical Attack ★5)

(Physical Attack ★5) Filo's Dress (Support ★4)

(Support ★4) Raphtalia's Bracelet (Defense ★4)

Talk with friends using Shield Hero Chat Stickers!

Chat using chibi-style illustrated Shield Hero stickers! Complete your collection of key Shield Hero anime moments in chat sticker form, including “Malty”!

Plus, Naofumi's fellow Legendary Heroes will join your chat sticker collection for Shield Hero's Season 2 crossover! Quest like crazy and trade “Filolial Feather” items for chat stickers, crossover equips and rare items!

Crossover Fully Voiced by Shield Hero's Original Cast:

The Shield Hero crossover features voiceovers from the original cast! Collect all three crossover units to hear their iconic anime catchphrases in Japanese!