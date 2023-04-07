Sakura-Con 2023

Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsura creator receives Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres decoration― The French government conferred the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) decoration on manga creator Rumiko Takahashi on Thursday. Takahashi received the decoration at the France ambassador's residence in Tokyo. Since making her debut in 1978, Takahash...
1st key visual for season with new director Hitoshi Haga― The staff for The Rising of the Shield Hero television anime series unveiled a new teaser trailer and first key visual for the anime's upcoming third season on Friday. The teaser announces the season's October 2023 premiere. Crunchyroll will stream the third season as it airs in Japan. Hitoshi Haga, who storyboarded five episodes and directed...
1st season gets rebroadcast starting on April 19― The staff for the television anime adaptation of Takemachi's Spy Classroom (Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room) light novel series revealed on Friday that the anime is getting a second season that will premiere in July. The staff revealed a teaser video and a teaser visual for the second season. The first season premiered in Japan on January 5, and HIDIVE str...
Manga debuted in February 2022― This year's May issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine announced on Friday that Yūki Kodama's The World of Summoning (Shо̄kan Suru Sekai) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue. The manga launch Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. The manga has a worldwide simultaneous release in English and French. Kodansha published the manga'...
1st volume launches on April 19― J-Novel Club announced on Wednesday that it has licensed author Fuyu Aoki and illustrator Minori Aritani's Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight (Doinaka no Hakugai Reijо̄ wa О̄to Elite Kishi ni Dekiai Sareru) light novel series as part of its J-Novel Heart brand. The company will release the novel online through its website and app starting with Volume 1 Part ...
From Breath of Fire's 30th anniversary to Resident 4 fandom shenanigans and Legendary acquiring Street Fighter adaptation rights, this week has coincidentally featured a lot of Capcom news. Jean-Karlo delves into it.― Welcome back, everyone! I don't actually have much to ease folks into this week. I was working on a review for Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories, so no Xenoblade this time. We're wor...
A testament to the existence of the annual Fate/Grand Order April Fools' game, which was only playable for one day. Play baseball with your favorite Servants!― Type-Moon has been famous for its April Fools' jokes since all the way back in 2005. In the past, these have been anything from fake movie posters to in-character Fate series live streams. However, in more recent years, Type-Moon has released...
It's season's biggest day for new premieres. Check back regularly for updates. First up, the wizarding world is getting a punch to the gut with MASHLE! Also:: Too Cute Crisis, My One-Hit Kill Sister, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2, Dr. Stone, Yuri Is My Job!, Konosuba, and more!―
While it's not the most exciting or climactic that the series has ever been, Dr. Stone: Ryusui is a solid continuation of the Dr. Stone story that should allow us to jump into some newfound adventure at the start of the third season.― When it comes down to it, Dr. Stone: Ryusui serves as an epilogue to the second season while laying the groundwork for the third. Without Tsukasa, his people have been...
30 years after the widely panned live-action Super Mario Bros. film, Illumination's newest effort finally does justice to the Mario franchise. But is it actually a good movie?― Not only is this hands down my favorite movie from Illumination studios, it's squarely above average for a video game adaptation. A lot of this has to do with the creative team's reverence for the source material; it's the ty...
As a treat for ANN readers, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Oshi No Ko Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.― As a treat for ANN readers, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Oshi No Ko Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners. For over 15 years, Yen Press has published some of the greatest works of manga, manhwa, light novels, and original graphic novels. Now, we're excited to showcase that talent of this ma...
Don't you hate it when your favorite mobile game goes kaput? Chris and Steve look at the current gacha game landscape, its questionable game mechanics, and the bitter feelings left in their wake.― Don't you hate it when your favorite mobile game goes kaput? Chris and Steve look at the current gacha game landscape, its questionable game mechanics, and the bitter feelings left in their wake. Disclaim...
Despite Danmachi dominating the second half of the season, Vinland Saga keeps its lead by a hair. Come and see the final results for the Winter 2023 season!― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are based...
From the creator of SpyxFamily comes a difficult story, replete with themes of what we owe those who "save" us and just how much power any one person (or organization) should have.― Before there was Spy x Family there was Tista. Tatsuya Endo's first serialized work shares some themes with his latest – heroine Tista Lone is an orphan who became an assassin after the Catholic Church experimented on he...