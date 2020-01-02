Netflix Adds 32 More Episodes of 1986 Saint Seiya Anime With New English Dub, Subtitles

Netflix has added 32 more episodes of the 1986 Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) anime series with a new English dub and English subtitles. Netflix 's "Season 4" of the anime includes episodes 42 to 73 of the series. The series is available for users in North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

Netflix began streaming the first 41 episodes of the anime in October.

Masami Kurumada serialized the original Saint Seiya manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The manga recently inspired a CG anime remake that debuted worldwide on Netflix on July 19. A live-action Hollywood film has also been green-lit.

Additionally, Netflix now has a listing in the United States for Dragon Quest Your Story , the Dragon Quest game franchise's first 3D CG anime film. The film is not available to view, and the listing does not include a release date.

The anime, based on the Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride game's story, opened in Japan on August 2.