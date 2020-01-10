BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Anime Has 12 Episodes

The official website for BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , the television anime of Yuumikan 's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. novels, announced on Wednesday that the anime will get three Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes. Each volume will have four episodes, for a total of 12 episodes. The first volume will ship on March 25, and one volume will ship each subsequent month. First-edition copies of each volume will include a booklet with a short story by Yuumikan .

The anime premiered in Japan on Wednesday . Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan. The company will also stream an English dub .

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) are directing the series at SILVER LINK . Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.