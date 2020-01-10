News
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Anime Has 12 Episodes
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense., the television anime of Yuumikan's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. novels, announced on Wednesday that the anime will get three Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes. Each volume will have four episodes, for a total of 12 episodes. The first volume will ship on March 25, and one volume will ship each subsequent month. First-edition copies of each volume will include a booklet with a short story by Yuumikan.
The anime premiered in Japan on Wednesday. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan. The company will also stream an English dub.
Shin Oonuma (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, WATAMOTE) and Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun's Revenge, Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san) are directing the series at SILVER LINK. Fumihiko Shimo (Anima Yell!, New Game!) is in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.
The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.
