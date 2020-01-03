Funimation to Stream Nekopara, BOFURI Anime

Funimation revealed on Friday that it will stream the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. and Nekopara anime this winter. The company will begin streaming the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 8, and the Nekopara anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 9 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Both anime will also stream with an English dub at an unannounced date.

The television anime adaptation of Neko Works ' Nekopara game franchise will premiere in Japan on AT-X on January 9 at 9:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The anime's first episode premiered at Anime Expo in Los Angeles in July 2019. The anime also had a screening event on December 24 in Tokyo that screened the first two episodes.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Hinomaru Sumo , Valkyria Chronicles , Actually, I Am… ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Go Zappa ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , Blend S ) is the series editor, Yuichi Hirano ( Alderamin on the Sky ) is the character designer, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kemono Friends , Laid-Back Camp ) is the music producer.

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , the television anime of Yuumikan 's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. , will premiere on AT-X on January 8 at 10:00 p.m., before debuting later that night on ABC TV, Tokyo MX , and TV Aichi . The anime will debut streaming on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) and Amazon Prime Video on the same day. The series will premiere on BS11 on January 10.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) are directing the series at SILVER LINK . Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

Source: Funimation