Funimation to Stream Nekopara, BOFURI Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation revealed on Friday that it will stream the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. and Nekopara anime this winter. The company will begin streaming the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 8, and the Nekopara anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 9 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Both anime will also stream with an English dub at an unannounced date.
The television anime adaptation of Neko Works' Nekopara game franchise will premiere in Japan on AT-X on January 9 at 9:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX and BS11. The anime's first episode premiered at Anime Expo in Los Angeles in July 2019. The anime also had a screening event on December 24 in Tokyo that screened the first two episodes.
Yasutaka Yamamoto (Hinomaru Sumo, Valkyria Chronicles, Actually, I Am…) is directing the anime at Felix Film. Go Zappa (We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, Blend S) is the series editor, Yuichi Hirano (Alderamin on the Sky) is the character designer, and Akiyuki Tateyama (Kemono Friends, Laid-Back Camp) is the music producer.
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense., the television anime of Yuumikan's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu., will premiere on AT-X on January 8 at 10:00 p.m., before debuting later that night on ABC TV, Tokyo MX, and TV Aichi. The anime will debut streaming on d Anime Store (Docomo Anime Store) and Amazon Prime Video on the same day. The series will premiere on BS11 on January 10.
Shin Oonuma (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, WATAMOTE) and Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun's Revenge, Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san) are directing the series at SILVER LINK. Fumihiko Shimo (Anima Yell!, New Game!) is in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.
The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.
Source: Funimation