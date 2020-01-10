Infinite Dendrogram Anime Has 13 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series announced on Friday that the anime will get three Blu-ray Disc volumes. The first and second volumes will each have four episodes, and the third volume will have five episodes, for a total of 13 episodes. The first volume will ship on April 1, and one volume will ship each subsequent month. The website began streaming a commercial for the Blu-ray Disc volumes.

The first Blu-ray Disc volume will bundle a novel by Kaidō.

The anime premiered in Japan on Thursday . Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an English dub .

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Steins;Gate , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime. Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Nakata ( Utawarerumono , Tears to Tiara ) is adapting character designs for animation, and Kenji Hiramatsu ( Saint Seiya Omega theme song arrangement) is composing the music. NAZ is animating the series. Production ai is handling the backgrounds, and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. Aoi Yūki is performing the opening theme song "Unbreakable." Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Reverb."