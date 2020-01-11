Haikyu!! To The Top Anime Listed With 25 Episodes

The official website for Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season of the Haikyu!! anime, revealed on Friday that the anime will have six total home video releases for a total of 25 episodes. The first three sets (with the first 13 episodes) will ship in March, May, and July, and the second three sets (with the last 12 episodes) will ship in September 2020, November 2020, and January 2021.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 10 late at night at 1:25 a.m. (effectively January 11) on MBS and TBS . The anime is airing in the Super Animeism timeslot on MBS . The series will air from January through March, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July 2020.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Burnout Syndromes are performing the opening song "PHOENIX," while CHICO with Honeyworks are performing the ending song "Kessen Spirit" (Spirit of Decisive Battle).

