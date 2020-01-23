Azur Lane: Crosswave PS4/PC Game Launches on February 13 in N. America, February 21 in Europe

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that Felistella and Compile Heart 's Azur Lane : Crosswave game will launch for PlayStation 4 in North America on February 13 and in Europe on February 21. The game will launch for PC via Steam on February 13. The Neptunia series' Neptune will be free DLC for one month beginning on each region's respective launch day.

The game will have regular and limited-edition physical releases for PS4 in partnership with Limited Run Games. The limited edition will bundle a hardcover art book, soundtrack, Shimakaze Figure, enamel pin set, and Sakura Empire standee.

The PC version of the game will feature Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and English subtitles.

The game launched in Japan for PS4 on August 29.

