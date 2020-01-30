Eizouken Manga Has 500,000 Copies in Print After Anime Boosts Sales

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web reported on Thursday that Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga has more than 500,000 copies in print. After the anime adaptation debuted earlier this month in Japan, the manga's sales rose, which led to multiple urgent reprints.

Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Thursday . The series was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. The manga is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in summer 2020.

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

The Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! anime premiered on NHK General in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web