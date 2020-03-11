Panzer Dragoon Creator Yukio Futatsugi Not Involved With Voyage Record, Remake Projects

Developer Yukio Futatsugi, the director of the original Panzer Dragoon game, revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he is not involved with the recently announced Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record VR game, nor with the Panzer Dragoon : Remake game. However, he wishes both games success.

Wildman is developing the Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record (tentative title) "VR dramatic shooter" game for release in Japanese fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). The new game will feature stages that debuted in the Panzer Dragoon , Panzer Dragoon Zwei , and Panzer Dragoon Saga games for Sega Saturn. The completely new work optimized for VR headsets will feature new first-person graphics. Players will be able to use a VR controller as a handgun for the dragon rider. Wildman will announce the game's stages and platforms in the future.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer/publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game ⁠— will join Google 's Stadia gaming service. The game is also scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this winter.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake will be a "refreshed" version of the original game with new graphics and other modifications. Forever Entertainment is also developing a remake of Panzer Dragoon II Zwei .

