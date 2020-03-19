Monster Girl Doctor Anime Premieres in July

Light novel author Yoshino Origuchi posted a picture on Twitter on Thursday for "volume 0" of Origuchi's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series, which reveals that the television anime adaptation of the novels will premiere in July. The volume 0 of the novels officially ships on March 25.

Saori Ōnishi plays Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes in the anime, while Shunichi Toki plays Glenn Leitbeit

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.