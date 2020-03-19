News
Monster Girl Doctor Anime Premieres in July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Light novel author Yoshino Origuchi posted a picture on Twitter on Thursday for "volume 0" of Origuchi's Monster Girl Doctor (Monster Musume no Oisha-san) light novel series, which reveals that the television anime adaptation of the novels will premiere in July. The volume 0 of the novels officially ships on March 25.
Saori Ōnishi plays Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes in the anime, while Shunichi Toki plays Glenn Leitbeit
Yoshiaki Iwasaki (We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, The Familiar of Zero, Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation (We Never Learn: BOKUBEN). Hideki Shirane (Date A Live, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato (Kobato., Chain Chronicle, ID-0) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.
Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton, one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.
Source: Yoshino Origuchi's Twitter account via @AIR_News01