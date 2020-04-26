Hinomaru Sumo's Kawata Writes 1-Shot for Shonen Jump

This year's combined 21st and 22nd issues of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that manga creator Kawada will pen a new one-shot that the magazine will publish in the 23rd issue on May 11. The one-shot's title is "Heavy Metal Yankees." The one-shot will feature a color page and 53 total pages.

Kawada launched the Hinomaru Sumo manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2014, and ended the series last July. Kawada published an epilogue chapter for the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on October 4.

The manga inspired a 24-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.