Olympics Committee President: Games Will Be 'Scrapped' If Not Held in 2021

In an interview with the Nikkan Sports newspaper on Tuesday, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee President Yoshirō Mori stated that the Tokyo Olympics will be "scrapped" if it cannot be held in 2021. Mori cited prior games that have been canceled due to extenuating circumstances, such as war. However, he added that the Tokyo Olympics will have more value than other previous games after "winning the fight" against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. They were rescheduled to July 23 to August 8, and August 24 to September 5 next year, respectively. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tokyo Games organizing committee, and Tokyo Metropolitan and Japanese governments agreed to the schedule.



Sources: Nikkan Sports RTÉ, Forbes (Marley Coyne)