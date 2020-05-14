Thunder Force AC Game Launches on Switch in West Through Sega Ages Project on May 28

Sega revealed on Thursday that the Thunder Force AC game will launch in the West for the Nintendo Switch as part of the Sega Ages project on May 28. The game launched in Japan on Thursday , and Sega is streaming a video for the game.

The game will feature an arcade mode, a "Kids Mode," two different sets of leaderboards, the option to save and view replays, and enhancements such as stereo sound.

Sega is reviving its Sega Ages project for Nintendo Switch in Japan, North America, and Europe. The company has already released Sonic the Hedgehog , Thunder Force IV/Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar , Phantasy Star , Out Run , Gain Ground , Puyo Puyo , Alex Kidd in Miracle World , Virtua Racing , Wonder Boy: Monster Land , Space Harrier , Columns II ( Columns II: The Voyage Through Time ), Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R , Shinobi , Fantasy Zone , Puyo Puyo Tsū , G-LOC: Air Battle , and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as part of the project.

Sega also announced Herzog Zwei for the project.