Square Enix Trademarks 'Dragon Quest Tact' in U.S., Europe

Square Enix trademarked the title "Dragon Quest Tact" in Europe on July 7, and in the United States on July 14.

Dragon Quest Tact is a tactical role-playing game based on the Dragon Quest franchise . It launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on July 16.

In the game, players command the franchise 's monsters in tactical battles. The game features a turn-based command battle system, and monsters battle while progressing through a map divided into squares.

Sources: EUIPO, USPTO via Siliconera