Dragon Quest Gets Smartphone Tactical RPG

Dragon Quest Tact iOS/Android game launches in 2020

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that the Dragon Quest franchise is inspiring the Dragon Quest Tact tactical role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in 2020. The free-to-play game will include in-app purchases.

In the game, players will command the franchise's monsters in tactical battles. The game will feature a turn-based command battle system, and monsters will battle while progressing through a map divided into squares.

Aiming is developing the game, and Square Enix is credited with planning and production. Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii is the general director for the game. The franchise's character designer Akira Toriyama ( Dragon Ball , Dr. Slump ) is returning to design the characters. The franchise's composer Koichi Sugiyama ( Dragon Quest Your Story , Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) is again composing the music.

The global version of the Dragon Quest of the Stars ( Hoshi no Dragon Quest ) smartphone role-playing game is slated to launch on February 25. The game has the largest world in the series' history, and its focus is on exploring the world and fighting monsters.