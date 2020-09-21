A Whisker Away Film Gets Limited Theatrical Run After COVID-19 Delay

The official Twitter account for Studio Colorido 's second feature-length anime film A Whisker Away ( Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu or Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat) announced last Friday that the film will have limited theatrical screenings at Aeon Cinema Tokoname in Aichi on October 2, Denmachiza Kyoto in Kyoto on October 9, and Tollywood Shimokitazawa in Tokyo on October 31.

The film was slated to open in Japan on June 5, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film instead debuted exclusively on Netflix worldwide on June 18.

The original story about finding one's true self is set in Tokoname, Aichi and centers on Miyo "Muge" Sasaki. She is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Hinode every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Hinode. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Hinode, but eventually it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria the Animation , Princess Tutu ) and Tomotaka Shibayama (animation director for Blue Exorcist , Le Chevalier D'Eon ) co-directed the film at Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). Mari Okada ( Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day ) wrote the script. Yorushika performs the anime's theme song "Hana ni Bōrei" (A Ghost for a Flower).