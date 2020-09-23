News
Death Come True Game's PS4 Version Delayed
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the Death Come True game announced on Wednesday that the game's PlayStation 4 version is delayed to an as-yet undecided date, after "an issue flagged up requiring a fix after passing the SIE QA test."
The game was previously slated to ship for PS4 on October 15. Early editions of the physical version will include a Blu-ray Disc with bonus footage.
The game launched on June 25 for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game supports subtitles in 10 languages, including: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.
Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa adventure game series) directed Too Kyo Games' "live-action movie game," and wrote the scenario. Masafumi Takada composed the music for the game.