Death Come True Game Confirms Worldwide Release With 10 Subtitled Languages

Game director Kazutaka Kodaka announced on Twitter on Friday that the Death Come True game will support subtitles in 10 languages. He later released a screenshot of the game, which shows that the language options include: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Kodaka also confirmed that the game will launch worldwide, but did not yet specifically mention if the game will release worldwide in June. A Death Come True Event Live Stream announced on February 6 that the game will release in Japan in June.

Kodaka is the director of Death Come True and is writing the scenario for Too Kyo Games' "live-action movie game." Masafumi Takada is composing the music for the game.

Death Come True will "tentatively" launch for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Kodaka is perhaps most famous as the writer for Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa adventure game series. The game series' latest installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , shipped in 2017. Kodaka also wrote and supervised the scenario for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc , the 2016 anime series that served as a conclusion to the first two games in the series.

Izanagi Games describes Death Come True :

Death Come True is the latest project from Kazutaka Kodaka , creator of the Danganronpa series. It combines movie and game elements, making it an “interactive movie” with a story that unfolds according to decisions made by the player which then can result in multiple different endings. Kanata Hongō takes the lead role as the main character and Chiaki Kuriyama acts the role of a female police investigator.

The game's previously announced cast includes:

Kanata Hongō as main character Makoto Karaki

as main character Makoto Karaki Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto

as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji, a young and talented investigator

as Nozomu Kuji, a young and talented investigator Yuuki Kaji as the hotel concierge

as the hotel concierge Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima, a psychopath who just so happens to be staying at the hotel

as Nene Kurushima, a psychopath who just so happens to be staying at the hotel Jiro Sato as Kenichi Mino, a popular news anchor

The website also lists a character named "Unknown," a mysterious person who wields various weapons, and doggedly chases after the main character Karaki.