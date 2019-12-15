Death Come True Game 'Tentatively' Planned for Release on Smartphones, Switch, PS4, PC

The official Twitter account for Too Kyo Games' "full motion video game" project Death Come True revealed on Sunday that the game will "tentatively" launch for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and PC. The Twitter post added that while development for each platform is progressing, "there may be changes depending on review procedures, etc."

Izanagi Games CEO and the game's producer Shinsuke Umeda stated the project is planned to release in multiple subtitle languages.

Kazutaka Kodaka is directing the project and writing the scenario for the "live-action movie game." Masafumi Takada is composing the music. The game's main cast includes Kanata Hongō as main character Makoto Karaki and Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura. The staff will reveal the other four main cast members at a later date.

In the game's story, Makoto wakes up in a hotel with no memories. He has no idea who he is or why he is in the hotel. He sees news on the television and discovers that he is a suspect wanted for a case of serial murders. Makoto has a power that allows him to travel back in time when he dies. He sets out to uncover the truth.

