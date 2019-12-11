Live-Action Death Come True Game's Release Planned for Multiple Platforms, Languages

Izanagi Games CEO Shinsuke Umeda revealed on Wednesday that Too Kyo Games' "full motion video game" project Death Come True is planned to release on multiple platforms (including home consoles) and in multiple subtitle languages.

The game will launch for iOS and other devices in 2020.

Kazutaka Kodaka is directing the project and writing the scenario for the "live-action movie game," while Kanata Hongō will play that main character Makoto Karaki.

In the game's story, Makoto wakes up in a hotel with no memories. He has no idea who he is or why he is in the hotel. He sees news on the television and discovers that he is a suspect wanted for a case of serial murders. Makoto has a power that allows him to travel back in time when he dies. He sets out to uncover the truth.

The game will feature "interactive content" that allows players to determine the outcome of the story based on their choices.

Kodaka co-founded the Too Kyo Games company in 2018, and the company is working on the Death March Club game, as well as a new anime in collaboration with Studio Pierrot .

Source: Shinsuke Umeda's Twitter account (link 2) via Gematsu