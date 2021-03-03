Bloomberg: Nintendo Plans New Switch Model With Larger Screen

Business news website Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Nintendo is planning to release a new version of its Switch console with a larger Samsung OLED 7-inch (18-centimeter) screen. According to Bloomberg, the screen will maintain a 720p resolution, but would have 4K resolution enabled when plugged into a television.

Bloomberg's report that Nintendo plans to reveal the new model this year to meet demand for the winter season.

The current Switch model available has a smaller 6.2-inch (16-centimeter) display, and the Switch Lite model has a 5.5-inch (14-centimeter) display.

The hybrid home and handheld console debuted on March 3, 2017. As of December, Nintendo has moved a total of 79.87 million Switch units worldwide, surpassing the Nintendo 3DS' lifetime number of 75.94 million units. The Switch is the company's fifth best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance.