Nintendo Switch Sells 79.87 Million Units, Surpasses 3DS Lifetime Sales

posted on by Alex Mateo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons game sells 33.41 million copies worldwide

Nintendo revealed its third quarter earnings statement on Monday for nine-month period that ended on December 31. The company has sold a total of 79.87 million Switch units worldwide, surpassing the Nintendo 3DS' lifetime sales of 75.94 million units. The Switch is the company's fifth best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance.

Hardware sales reached 24.10 million units during this nine-month period, an increase of 35.8% over the same period the previous fiscal year), and software sales reached 176.10 million units, a year-on-year increase of 43.0%.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 19.41 million copies in from April to December 2020, for a total of 33.41 million copies sold worldwide. The game trails Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in total first-party game sales for the Switch, with 33.41 million copies sold worldwide. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 8.64 million copies during the nine-month period. Nintendo also revealed other high-selling games including Paper Mario: The Origami King with 3.05 million copies sold, Super Mario 3D All-Stars with 8.32 million, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with 1.08 million, Pikmin 3: Deluxe with 1.94 million, and Ring Fit Adventure with 5.95 million copies sold. The Switch now has a total of 29 million-seller titles, compared to 20 titles as of the previous quarter.

Nintendo's net sales for this fiscal period reached 1.4044 trillion yen (about US$13 billion), with overseas sales of 1.0898 trillion yen (about US$10 billion) accounting for 77.6% of the total. Sales of digital releases and Nintendo Switch Online were also steady, reaching 256 billion yen (about US$2 billion), which is a year-on-year increase of 104.9%. The company reported strong sales for the two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. Nintendo's mobile and IP-related income reached 42 billion yen (about US$400 million), which is an increase of 13.8% over the same period the previous year.

Nintendo revised its financial forecast and now expects net sales of 1.6 trillion yen (about US$15 billion), compared to its previous 1.4 trillion-yen estimate. The company forecast a profit of 560 billion yen (about US$5.3 billion), an increase over its previous 450 billion-yen estimate.

The company had sold a total of 68.30 million Switch units worldwide as of the second-quarter fiscal period that ended on September 30.

Source: Nintendo (link 2, link 3, link 4)

