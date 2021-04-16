Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Switch Game Launches on August 12

Konami announced on Friday that it will release Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyо̄ Battle Royale!! , the latest video game in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , for Nintendo Switch on August 12 in Japan.

First-print copies include three exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, and customers who pre-orders the game will receive an amiibo card.

The game will include characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime. Konami debuted the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card game in Japan last year.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime premiered in April 2020. The fifth episode aired in May 2020, then the anime's official website announced that the anime was suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). TV Tokyo then resumed broadcast in June 2020 and aired episodes 6-9. TV Tokyo then aired new episodes starting from episode 10 in August 2020.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise . The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Rook is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.