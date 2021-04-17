SaGa Series' Akitoshi Kawazu: Square Enix 'Plans' New SaGa Work

SaGa game series creator Akitoshi Kawazu revealed during a livestream on Thursday that Square Enix is "planning" a new SaGa work. He did not reveal any further details. He also added that he wants to release remasters of Romancing SaGa , SaGa Frontier 2 , and Unlimited Saga .

Square Enix released its remastered version of 1997 SaGa Frontier game on Thursday. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam .

Square developed the role-playing game for the original PlayStation and released it in Japan in July 1997. Sony published the game in North America in March 1998. Akitoshi Kawazu directed and produced the game. Koichi Ishii was the planning chief. Kenji Ito composed the music. Tomomi Kobayashi was the illustrator.