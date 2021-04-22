Restaurant to Another World TV Anime Season 2 Listed

The official website for Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine is hosting a cover image of the magazine's June issue, and the image lists a second television anime season based on Junpei Inuzuka and Katsumi Enami 's Restaurant to Another World ( Isekai Shokudō ) light novel series. The same issue is launching Yamizawa-Morozawa's new manga series adaptation, Isekai Shokudō ~Yōshoku no Nekoya~ (Restaurant to Another World: Western Cuisine Nekoya) on April 26.

Seven Seas is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

“Western Cuisine Nekoya” seems like a typical restaurant on the outside, but it hides an amazing secret: on Saturdays, portals to another world appear that allow all manner of unearthly creatures to sit down for a nice meal. Elves, dragons, or anyone else who wants to sample our world's cuisine is welcome to partake before returning to their world, sated and ready for their next quest. This lovely light novel series, never before published in English, celebrates even the simplest of our foods as fantastical adventures in fine dining. Bon appétit!

Inuzuka launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō (literally, "Let's Become Novelists") website in 2013, and Shufunotomo 's Hero Bunko imprint published the first print volume in February 2015. Inami has been drawing the illustrations. The fifth volume shipped in Japan in March 2019.

The novels inspired the first television anime that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed a dub .

Crunchyroll also began offering simultaneous publication of Takaaki Kugatsu 's earlier manga adaptation in July 2017. The manga launched in November 2016 and ended in 2019.