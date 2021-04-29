Super Cub Motorbike Anime Listed with 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Tone Koken 's Super Cub novels revealed on Wednesday that the anime will have 12 episodes. The anime's home video release in Japan will be available on August 25 as a single Blu-ray Disc box release.

The anime premiered on April 7. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Toshiro Fujii ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , and Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta , Last Hope , Inu X Boku Secret Service ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Tōru Imanishi ( Girly Air Force , WorldEnd ) is designing the characters. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Kurokami The Animation , Appleseed: Ex Machina ) and musician ZAQ are composing the music. Honda Motor Company is cooperating with and supervising the series. Akane Kumada will perform the show's opening theme song "Mahō no Kaze" (Magical Wind) and the main cast members Yuki Yomichi , Ayaka Nanase , and Natsumi Hioka will perform the ending theme song "Haru e no Dengon" (A Message to the Wind).

