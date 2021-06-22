Live-Action Solitary Gourmet Season 9 Premieres on July 9

TV Tokyo revealed on Tuesday that the ninth season of the live-action series adaptation of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga will premiere on July 9.

Yutaka Matsushige (live-action Death Note , Sukiyaki Western Django , Crows Zero ) will once again reprise his role as protagonist Gorō Inagashira.

The new season will focus on small, family-run restaurants, revisiting some previous restaurants shown in other seasons. It will also refocus on the series' overall "solitary dining" theme, in light of the difficulties of dining out during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Both the Kodoku no Gourmet live-action series and original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's eighth season premiered in October 2019.