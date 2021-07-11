Tesla Note Manga Switches to Magazine Pocket App

This year's 32nd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Masafumi Nishida , Tadayoshi Kubo , and Kōta Sannomiya 's Tesla Note manga will transfer to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The manga will start serialization on the app on August 4.

The spy action manga centers around "Mission T," a shadow war of spies and secret intelligence waged to prevent the world's destruction. The story centers on Botan Negoro, who has trained as a ninja since childhood, and has grown to become a talented spy. She teams up with Kuruma, a spy who has a flair for theatrics, in a new mission with the world at stake: to retrieve the "Tesla Crystal," the "legacy" of genius Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla. But other countries and their agents are already moving to secure the Tesla Crystal, and Botan and Kuruma will have to use all their wit to outsmart them.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 6. Nishida and Kubo are credited with the original work, while Sannomiya is drawing the art. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 16 and the second volume on June 17.

Kodansha announced in April that it will produce a television anime adaptation of the manga. The anime is slated to premiere this year.

