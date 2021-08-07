CLAMP Expresses Openness to Take Part in Possible Future Tokyo Babylon Projects

The manga creator quartet CLAMP posted about their Tokyo Babylon manga on Twitter on Friday. The creators noted that they have been drawing new cover illustrations for the upcoming " CLAMP Premium Collection" reprints. (These reprints of their past manga series began on Friday with the first two volumes of the xxxHOLiC manga .)

CLAMP added that they hope to take part in any future projects in other media once they are authorized. Above all, they said they hope fans will continue to enjoy Tokyo Babylon .

The anime studio GoHands filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the entertainment company King Records for non-payment of about 450 million yen (about US$4.1 million) in the canceled production of the Tokyo Babylon 2021 television anime. The anime's production committee delayed and then canceled the anime earlier this year, after plagiarism claims arose. However, the production committee said there is an entirely new production planned.