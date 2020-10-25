CLAMP's Tokyo Babylon Manga Gets TV Anime in 2021 by GoHands

King Amusement Creative announced on its official YouTube channel on Monday that CLAMP 's Tokyo Babylon manga is inspiring the Tokyo Babylon 2021 television anime next year. The studio GoHands ( K ) is producing the "brand-new anime set in Tokyo in 2021."







Tokyopop and Dark Horse Comics published the manga in English, and Dark Horse Comics describes the story:

It's 1991, the last days of Japan's bubble economy, and money and elegance run through the streets. So do the currents of darkness beneath them, nourishing evil spirits that only the arts of the onmyoji - Japan's legendary occultists - can combat. The two most powerful onmyoji are in the unlikely guises of a handsome young veterinarian, Seishiro, and the teenage heir to the ancient Sumeragi clan, Subaru.

CLAMP serialized the manga series in Shinshokan 's South and Monthly Wings magazines from 1990 to 1993, and Shinshokan printed seven regular compiled volumes and then five volumes in the smaller bunkō paper size. Kadokawa has since published a three-volume keepsake edition. Tokyopop published the seven regular volumes in English, and then Dark Horse Comics published the manga in two omnibus volumes.

The manga already inspired an original video anime episode in 1992 and a second one in 1994. It also inspired two live-action music videos and one animated music video in 1992, as well as a live-action film in 1993. The lead character Subaru Sumeragi would later appear in CLAMP 's X manga and its anime adaptations.

Source: Tokyo Bablyon 2021 anime's website