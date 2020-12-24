Tokyo Babylon 2021 Anime Delayed From April 2021 Due to Plagiarism Incident

Staff apologized earlier this month for incident of referencing costume designs without permission

The official website for studio GoHands ' Tokyo Babylon 2021 television anime revealed on Thursday that the anime is delayed from its planned April 2021 debut to an as-yet unspecified date. The staff said that they are delaying the anime due to the incident where the staff had referenced costume designs for two characters from other sources without permission. The staff are setting up a compliance team to better prevent future issues.

The staff apologized earlier this month for the incident. The designs appeared in a visual and character design illustrations. The staff removed all images and videos from the official website, and announced that it was changing the designs immediately.

The staff admitted that verification on materials and copyright awareness was not performed sufficiently, and that declining compliance work led to it overlooking the improperly referenced designs. The staff expressed apologies and gratitude to the costumes' rightsholders.

The anime stars Shouta Aoi as Subaru Sumeragi, Nana Mizuki as Hokuto Sumeragi, and Yuichiro Umehara as Seishirō Sakurazuka.

Shingo Suzuki ( K: Missing Kings , K: Return of Kings , Coppelion ) and Susumu Kudo ( K , Coppelion , Hand Shakers ) are directing the anime at GoHands , and Jun Kumagai ( Aquarion Logos , Persona 3 the Movie series, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Furuta ( Seitokai Yakuindomo , K: Seven Stories - The Idol K ) is designing the characters, and Furuta and Keiji Tani are serving as chief animation directors. Noriyuki Asakura ( Rurouni Kenshin , Knights of Sidonia ) is composing the music at King Records .

Tokyopop and Dark Horse Comics published CLAMP 's original Tokyo Babylon manga in English, and Dark Horse Comics describes the story:

It's 1991, the last days of Japan's bubble economy, and money and elegance run through the streets. So do the currents of darkness beneath them, nourishing evil spirits that only the arts of the onmyoji - Japan's legendary occultists - can combat. The two most powerful onmyoji are in the unlikely guises of a handsome young veterinarian, Seishiro, and the teenage heir to the ancient Sumeragi clan, Subaru.

The studio GoHands ( K ) is producing the "brand-new anime set in Tokyo in 2021."

CLAMP serialized the manga series in Shinshokan 's South and Monthly Wings magazines from 1990 to 1993, and Shinshokan printed seven regular compiled volumes and then five volumes in the smaller bunkō paper size. Kadokawa has since published a three-volume keepsake edition. Tokyopop published the seven regular volumes in English, and then Dark Horse Comics published the manga in two omnibus volumes.

The manga already inspired an original video anime episode in 1992 and a second one in 1994. It also inspired two live-action music videos and one animated music video in 1992, as well as a live-action film in 1993. The lead character Subaru Sumeragi would later appear in CLAMP 's X manga and its anime adaptations.