Netflix Lists JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime as Streaming 'Monthly'

Netflix 's media center lists the anime series of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga as streaming "monthly," in Japan as well as in other countries. Netflix will debut the anime exclusively worldwide in December, and it will then air on television in Japan in January on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

david production is returning to produce the series. Kenichi Suzuki is returning from Parts 1-3 as the chief director, and Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable series director, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan director) is the director. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the previous anime to handle the series composition, and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Gungrave , No Guns Life ) is the character designer. Shun'ichi Ishimoto ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind chief animation director) is the Stand designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is returning from Parts 3-5 as composer.

The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries.

The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

Source: Netflix via Shonen Jump News - Unofficial