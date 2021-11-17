TMS Entertainment Streams Premiere of Lupin III Part 1 Anime's English Dub on November 21

TMS Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will stream the world premiere of the English-dubbed first episode of Lupin III Part 1 on its official YouTube channel on November 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST, after a delay. The episode will be available to stream until November 28. Richard Epcar , director of the English dub and the voice of Jigen, will host the screening.

The dubbed episode was originally scheduled to debut on TMS Entertainment 's YouTube channel on October 24, the 50th anniversary of the first epsiode's original airdate in Japan.

TMS Entertainment screened the first episode's English dub along with the first two episodes of the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series in Japanese with English subtitles from October 24-28 in select U.S. theaters. The original announcement listed October 22-28, but no theaters screened the anime before October 24.

The Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series premiered on the NTV channel in Japan on October 9, and it is also running on NTV 's affiliates as well as on Hulu and other streaming services in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

The new season commemorates the original anime's 50th anniversary.

Lupin III Part 1 premiered in Japan on October 24, 1971.

Source: Press release