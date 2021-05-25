Lupin III Franchise Gets 6th Anime Series for 50th Anniversary

An official website opened on Wednesday and announced that the Lupin III franchise will get a new anime series titled Lupin the Third : Part VI to commemorate the original anime's 50th anniversary. TMS Entertainment streamed a promotional video:

Eiji Suganama ( Lupin III: Prison of the Past ) is directing the series at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is in charge of series composition. Hiroki Marufuji ( Lupin III: Goodbye Partner ) is designing the characters. Yuji Ohno ( Lupin III ) is composing the music. The late Monkey Punch is credited for the original work.

Monkey Punch 's Lupin III manga about the titular thief's escapades inspired five previous main television anime series, the Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine television anime series, several theatrical anime films, and a near-annual string of television anime specials.

Lupin the Third: Part 5 is the most recent television anime in the franchise . The anime premiered on NTV 's AnichU programming block in Japan in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. TMS Entertainment USA offered the series' first 12 episodes for digital purchase in the U.S. on iTunes , Google Play , and Amazon Digital in November 2018. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2019.

Lupin III: Part IV was the first Lupin III television anime series in three decades to star the titular character, and it premiered in Japan in October 2015, after first premiering as Lupin III - L'avventura Italiana on Italian television in August 2015. The story took place in Italy and San Marino, and it featured a blue-jacketed Lupin in his 20s. Crunchyroll began streaming Lupin III: Part IV in January 2016. The television anime then premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in June 2017 with an English dub .