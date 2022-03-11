Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Films Preview Hohenheim, Bradley, Ling, Olivier in New Stills

The official Twitter account for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist films revealed new stills from Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two upcoming sequel films, on Saturday. The stills reveal the characters Van Hohenheim, King Bradley, Ling Yao, and Olivier Mira Armstrong in costume.

Seiyō Uchino as Van Hohenheim



Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley



Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao



Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong



Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opens on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films will feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie, as well as new cast members. Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the film. The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.