Kenei Design's Oni Game Reveals Release on PS4, PS5, PC via Steam

The live stream for the asobu Japanese indie game creator hub on Saturday revealed that developer Kenei Design's Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni game will ship for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam .

The game will have Japanese audio, and it will support Japanese, English, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) text.

Shueisha supports the project through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for supporting indie developers. Shueisha 's new Shueisha Games label, along with Clouded Leopard Entertainment, will publish the game. Kenei Design was founded by Kenei Hayama, who previously worked on Terra Battle . Masami Yamamoto, who worked as producer for Bloodborne and Tenchu: Stealth Assassins , is credited as producer for the game. Yamamoto resigned from Sony Interactive Entertainment in February 2021.

Source: asobu live stream (at 28:02) via Hachima Kikō, Gematsu