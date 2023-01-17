Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 Gets Netcode Update on January 20

Aksys Games and Arc System Works will release the rollback netcode update for Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 on PC via Steam on January 20 at 5:00 p.m. JST (3:00 a.m. EST). The update will reduce latency during online play.

Arc System Works announced the rollback netcode update on September 26. The public test for the rollback netcode began on October 28.

The rollback netcode is also compatible with the Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- game.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC via Steam in North America in May 2017. The release included all of the DLC available for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator as well as new story chapters for Jam Kuradoberi, Kum Haehyun, Raven, Dizzy, Answer, and Baiken.

Arc System Works released the original Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- game in Japanese arcades in February 2014. The company then released the game for the PS3 and PS4 consoles in Japan in December 2014, and publisher Aksys Games released the game in North America later that month. Arc System Works released the game in Europe in June 2015, and released a PC version on Steam in December 2015.

Arc System Works then released the Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- game in arcades across Japan in August 2015, and then on the PS4 and PS3 in Japan in May 2016. Aksys Games released the game in North America on PS4 and PS3 in June 2016. Arc System Works released Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- on PC in December 2016.

The Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021.

