Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime Premieres on October 9

The official Twitter account for'smagazine announced on Friday that the television anime of's) manga will premiere on October 9 onat 9:00 p.m. JST. The series will then air onat 10:00 p.m. JST, and then broadcast on other networks.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is a (self-professed) alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

Kaori ( Yuyushiki , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi . Kaori and Natsuko Takahashi ( Yuyushiki , Comic Girls ) are in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director. Miku Itō ' performs the opening theme song "Ten to Sen" (Points and Lines). SoundOrion performs the ending theme song "Tentaizu" (Celestial Map).

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022, and it will publish the fourth volume on September 27.