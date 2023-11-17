News
Sushio, Mai Yoneyama Return to Work on New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Project
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Yoneyama worked as a key animator on the previous Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime, marking her debut as a key animator. Sushio will work on the new project as an animator. He had worked as an animation director and key animator on the original show. Studio Trigger had noted at Anime Expo in July that Sushio wanted to work as key animator on the new work, but Trigger did not officially confirm his work on the project at that time.
The panel on Friday solicited ideas from the audience for a new character who will appear in the anime. The panel also showed several production sketches and visuals, as well as character images of characters who may or may not appear in the final work.
The 13-episode anime originally aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.
Source: Studio Trigger panel at Anime NYC (Larry Furry)